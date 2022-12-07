11th Circ. Affirms Bangladesh National's Asylum Denial

By Carolina Bolado (December 7, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Board of Immigration Appeals decision denying asylum to a Bangladesh national after finding that the determinations made by the immigration judge and BIA about his lack of credibility were supported by sufficient evidence....

