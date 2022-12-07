RedSeal Seeks Chancery Toss Of Challenge To 2019 Merger

By Jeff Montgomery (December 7, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- An attorney for independent directors of cyber risk modeling business RedSeal Inc. told Delaware's chancellor Wednesday that a suit challenging a nearly $70 million merger and sale of most company equity in 2019 failed to overcome director business judgment deference, despite objections from wiped-out common stockholders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS