9th Circ. Won't Revive Suit By Targets Of ICE School Sting

By Micah Danney (December 8, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld an Arizona federal judge's ruling that two Indian students could not challenge the revocation of their F-1 student visas, saying they couldn't show the government determined they committed fraud while ensnared in a "sham university" sting, making their case not subject to court review....

