FinCEN Wants Feedback On DeFi's Crime-Fighting Potential

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 7, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- The acting director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is asking the banking industry for feedback on decentralized finance as the agency scrutinizes the emerging technology and considers how its growth might affect efforts to stymie criminal activity such as money laundering and terrorism finance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS