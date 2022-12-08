Feds Push Back On Ga. County Bias Suit Dismissal Bid

By Kelcey Caulder (December 8, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- The federal government on Wednesday urged a Georgia federal judge to keep alive its case alleging that Bartow County violated the Civil Rights Act when it fired two employees in the county's road department shortly after one of them complained about a co-worker's use of a racial slur....

