Ga. Fights Ex-Judge's Bid To DQ Prosecuting Agency

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 8, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- The state of Georgia called a former state judge's request to disqualify the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia from pursuing a case alleging she used a private investigator to hack county computers while on the bench both "legally and factually flawed."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS