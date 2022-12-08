Energy Co. Can't Rule Out Jury Trial In ERISA Suit

By Emmy Freedman (December 8, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge said an energy company cannot preclude a jury trial in a federal benefits lawsuit brought by retirement plan participants alleging it mismanaged their 401(k) plan, saying the amount of money the participants are seeking in damages is not straightforward....

