M&S Fights Ex-Brooks Brothers Exec's $1.2M Pension Claim

By William Janes (January 10, 2023, 4:31 PM GMT) -- Marks & Spencer has hit back at a claim for $1.2 million in pension benefits by a former Brooks Brothers chief executive, saying its sale of the American fashion chain and the restructuring that followed wiped out its promise to the ex-CEO....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS