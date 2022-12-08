UBS Calls $3.8M Disclosure Lawsuit Baseless, Untimely

By David Hansen (December 8, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- Attorneys for UBS asked a New York federal court to dismiss a "baseless" $3.8 million lawsuit from a man who said several bank entities disclosed his wife's address to the IRS, which led to accusations that she failed to report her foreign bank accounts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS