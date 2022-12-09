Fed Circ. Says SBA Exempt From Size Standard Law Change

By Daniel Wilson (December 9, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled that the Small Business Administration correctly found a company was too big for a U.S. Department of Energy contract based on its average revenue, saying a law that changed the revenue calculation period didn't apply to the SBA....

