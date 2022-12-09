Albright Sends Voice Tech Patent Suit Against Apple To Calif.

By Jasmin Jackson (December 9, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has agreed to transfer a voice technology patent suit against Apple to California shortly after shipping out related infringement claims against Microsoft, finding that custodians of relevant electronic documents are located in the Golden State....

