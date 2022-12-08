Apple Files Emergency ITC Motion To Block Smartwatch Ban

By Craig Clough (December 8, 2022, 10:22 PM EST) -- Apple filed an emergency motion with the International Trade Commission on Wednesday seeking a stay or suspension of an upcoming decision to possibly ban imports of the Apple Watch, citing a ruling this week by a Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel in its favor on patent infringement claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS