Consumer Protection Policy and Cases To Watch In 2023

By Allison Grande (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's ambitious consumer protection rulemaking and enforcement efforts will continue to command the spotlight in 2023 along with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's challenge to a ruling that threatens to dismantle the agency's work and a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could spell the end of a long-standing Big Tech liability shield. ...

