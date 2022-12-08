Minority Shareholders Not Damaged, Cheese Co. Tells Jury

By Daniel Ducassi (December 8, 2022, 11:16 PM EST) -- Cheese company Leprino Foods Co., its CEO and his children told a Denver jury during closing arguments Thursday that the CEO's nieces — who are minority shareholders — suffered no damages from not having the chance to make a possibly lucrative loan back to the company as the majority shareholders did because they made more money on their own investments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS