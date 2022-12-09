Sober Home Brings Fight With NJ Town To 3rd Circ.

By Grace Dixon (December 9, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Sober living organization Oxford House Inc. told the Third Circuit that a district court overlooked evidence in its disability discrimination suit against North Bergen, New Jersey, alleging the municipality refused to sign off on the lease for an Oxford House charter within its limits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS