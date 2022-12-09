Alberta Repeals UFC Betting Ban After Krause Suspension

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 9, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Canadian regulator Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis on Friday announced that it will repeal its UFC betting ban just one week after it took effect, saying that the decision was being made in light of the UFC's decision to suspend coach James Krause, who is under investigation because of a suspicious outcome in a Nov. 5 fight....

