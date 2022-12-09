Trader Joe's Beats Suit Over Cold-Pressed Juice Processing

By Lauraann Wood (December 9, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday permanently tossed a consumer's fraud suit claiming Trader Joe's deceived its customers about the freshness of its "cold-pressed" green juice, saying the product's front label isn't misleading and the consumer had interpreted it unreasonably....

