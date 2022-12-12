Texas Nursing Home Can't Escape Brain Injury Death Suit

By Mike Curley (December 12, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals panel won't let a nursing home out of claims that a patient received a head and brain injury that later led to his death, saying that while the plaintiff's expert report is "not a model of clarity," it nonetheless is supported by facts and indicates how the home allegedly breached the standard of care....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS