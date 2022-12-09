Attys Trade Jabs Amid Del. Fight Over Westell Class Suit Lead

By Rose Krebs (December 9, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A fight is heating up over who will steer Delaware Chancery Court litigation challenging a Westell Technologies reverse/forward stock split in 2020, with attorneys criticizing each other in supplemental filings as a decision is pending on who will serve as lead counsel....

