9th Circ. Revives Native Student's Graduation Cap Suit

By Caleb Symons (December 9, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit revived on Friday litigation accusing a Phoenix-area school district of denying the First Amendment rights of a Native American student by preventing her from wearing an eagle feather in her graduation cap, saying the allegations at least warrant further review....

