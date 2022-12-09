Nieces Get Nothing In Suit Against $5B Family Cheese Co.

By Daniel Ducassi (December 9, 2022, 2:24 PM EST) -- A Denver jury on Friday rejected claims from nieces of Leprino Foods Co. CEO James G. Leprino that he and the company breached their fiduciary duties to them as minority shareholders, awarding them nothing in their pursuit of nearly a billion dollars in damages....

