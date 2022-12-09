Long Island Diocese Gets OK To Join Boy Scouts Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (December 9, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- The bankrupt Roman Catholic diocese that covers Long Island received approval from a New York judge Friday to participate in a settlement embodied in the Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America that will allow about 30 abuse claims to be channeled to a settlement trust....

