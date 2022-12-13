Wood Scientist Dings Certain Brazilian Lumber In Lanham Suit

By David Minsky (December 12, 2022, 10:39 PM EST) -- A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, wood scientist testified Monday in Florida federal court that at least half the wood from Brazil's southern pine forests is inherently "less favorable" for plywood, which a lumber coalition says makes it likely that Forestwood Industries Inc. is fraudulently certifying the wood as a superior construction grade product to U.S. consumers....

