Beach Boys Singer Asks Federal Judge To Sanction Rival Atty

By Chris Kudialis (December 12, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- Beach Boys singer Michael Love and his family asked a Nevada federal judge on Friday to sanction his former lawyers for withholding documents and preventing them from contacting key witnesses in a long-running dispute over attorney fees related to their previous representation of the singer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS