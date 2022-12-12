SRA Says Must Do More To Reduce Gender And Ethnicity Pay Gap

By Marialuisa Taddia (December 12, 2022, 7:11 PM GMT) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority acknowledged Monday that the pay gap between its male and female employees worsened over the past year and its ethnicity pay gap remained over the average, vowing to do better at the senior level to reduce the disparity....

