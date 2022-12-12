Ex-Fla. Gov. Tells 11th Circ. Dam Plan Harms State River

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 12, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- Former Florida senator and governor Bob Graham backed environmental groups' attempt to revive their suit at the Eleventh Circuit accusing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of ignoring environmental damage caused by its oversight of a system of dams controlling the flow of water into Florida's Apalachicola River....

