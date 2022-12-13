Cannabis Workers Agree To Arbitration Over PPE Rules

By Collin Krabbe (December 13, 2022, 11:29 AM EST) -- Two cannabis employees at Cresco Labs have agreed to drop a class action complaint in favor of arbitration over allegations that the cannabis giant broke federal and state labor laws by not paying workers for time spent donning and removing personal protective equipment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS