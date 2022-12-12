5th Circ. Axes Entergy's 2nd Appeal In Hurricane Blackout Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 12, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday shot down an energy company's second attempt to keep in Louisiana federal court a proposed class action over the company's alleged role in an electrical grid blackout brought on by Hurricane Ida, after an appellate panel denied its first request in May....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS