Weil Gives Associates Another Pay Rise

By Marialuisa Taddia (December 12, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said on Monday that it will pay its newly qualified attorneys an annual salary of £165,000 ($202,000) from the start of 2023, as the war for talent at the larger law firms in London continues despite the gloomy economic outlook....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS