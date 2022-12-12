Banking Official Fights Doc Bid For Malta Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (December 12, 2022, 11:10 PM EST) -- A European Central Bank official being targeted for information to be used in an arbitration against Malta is arguing that a magistrate judge "faithfully" applied U.S. Supreme Court precedent narrowing the scope of a foreign discovery statute while nixing an underlying subpoena....

