US Looks To Drop Adult Flint Residents' Water Claims

By Danielle Ferguson (December 12, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. government on Monday asked a Michigan federal judge to dismiss the claims of 350 adult Flint residents alleging regulators mismanaged the Flint drinking water crisis, arguing the plaintiffs had exhausted administrative remedies for their children, but not for themselves. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS