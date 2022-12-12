Kessler Topaz To Lead Coinbase Proprietary Trading Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 12, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday tapped Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP to lead a consolidated class action against Coinbase Global Inc. by investors who claim the cryptocurrency exchange caused significant damage by failing to disclose that it engaged in proprietary trading of unregistered digital assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS