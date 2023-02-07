Class Action Group Of The Year: Sheppard Mullin

By David Holtzman (February 7, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP settled several major lawsuits in the past year, including a historic agreement with New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to make nearly all of its subway stations accessible for people with disabilities, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Class Action Groups of the Year....

