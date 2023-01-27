Construction Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

By Nathan Hale (January 27, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- With King & Spalding LLP's global practice handling half a trillion dollars in construction contracts, including advising Occidental Petroleum on its plans to create the world's first commercial-scale direct air capture project, and also untangling litigation for similarly complex deals, the firm earned a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Construction Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS