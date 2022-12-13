Wash. Panel Upholds Allstate Win In Condo Coverage Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (December 13, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Washington state appeals court affirmed Allstate Insurance Co.'s win in a coverage dispute over damages to a condominium complex building, agreeing with a trial court that the damages resulted from faulty construction and aren't covered under an owners association's all-risk commercial property policy....

