Ex-Venezuelan Treasurer Testifies In Own Fla. Laundering Trial

By David Minsky (December 12, 2022, 10:31 PM EST) -- Venezuela's former treasurer took the stand in her own defense Monday in Florida federal court, testifying in her trial that she never laundered bribes in return for running an illegal currency exchange scheme out of her office and never discussed her job outside of work, not even with her husband....

