'We Buy Ugly Houses' Says HGTV Steps On 'Ugly House' TM

By Hailey Konnath (December 12, 2022, 11:15 PM EST) -- The house-flipping company known for its "We Buy Ugly Houses" advertising on Monday accused a new HGTV television series of infringing its "Ugliest House" trademark and confusing consumers, the latest suit filed in the franchisor's decadelong trademark defense campaign....

