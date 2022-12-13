9th Circ. Revives Bank's $15M Scam Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (December 13, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed a Chubb unit's win in a coverage suit over a bank's near $15 million loss after a woman pretended to be an aerospace giant's heir, saying the forged document used to obtain a loan satisfies the first of six elements required to obtain coverage....

