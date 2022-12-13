Schnader Harrison Seeks Toss Of Deadline Failure Suit

By James Mills (December 13, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP has asked a federal Pennsylvania judge to ax a suit by three former clients in Florida accusing the firm of failing to meet deadlines in a bankruptcy case, arguing that the suit does not make claims that could be settled with recoverable damages and has not met the standard to seek punitive damages....

