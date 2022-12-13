Heineken Sued Over 'Ranch Water' Hard Seltzer Label

By Celeste Bott (December 13, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- Heineken has been hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court from consumers claiming they were misled into thinking its Ranch Water hard seltzer contains tequila and lime, when it instead uses citric acid and alcohol from fermented sugar. ...

