Transport Workers Seek OK Of $4.5M ERISA Class Settlement

By Patrick Hoff (December 13, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- A class of public transportation workers asked an Ohio federal judge to sign off on a $4.5 million ERISA settlement with Aon Hewitt, which the workers claim urged FirstGroup America Inc. to replace most of its retirement plan options with Aon Hewitt's subpar funds....

