CFTC Must Serve Ooki DAO Founders After Chat Box Uproar

By Sarah Jarvis (December 13, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ordered the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to serve legal papers to the original founders of Ooki DAO, after decentralized finance advocacy groups and Andreessen Horowitz pushed back on an earlier decision to allow service through a chat box on the decentralized autonomous organization's website....

