Yakama Nation's $300K Superfund Settlement Wins Approval

By Joyce Hanson (December 14, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- A federal judge has approved a nearly $300,000 settlement between the Yakama Nation and Yakima, Washington, over tribal work done to remove hazardous waste from a former city landfill, saying the city must pay all future costs incurred by the cleanup....

