SEC Sues Podcast Stock 'Gurus' In $100M Manipulation Suit

By Craig Clough (December 13, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a suit Tuesday in the Southern District of Texas against eight alleged "seasoned stock manipulators" who allegedly earned $100 million through disingenuously promoting stocks on podcasts, stock-trading forums and social media before quickly selling them for a profit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS