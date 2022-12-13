Celsius Bonus Plan Gets OK Over US Trustee Objection

By Rick Archer (December 13, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday gave Celsius Network the go-ahead to pay $2.8 million in retention bonuses, overriding arguments by the U.S. Trustee's Office that the cryptocurrency platform's request was too short on details....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS