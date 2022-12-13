Feds Back FTX Founder Into Corner As Charges Mount

By Phillip Bantz (December 13, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- In the days leading up to his arrest, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried embarked on a public apology tour of sorts, repeatedly insisting that he'd poorly managed his now-bankrupt crypto exchange firm, but did not knowingly commit fraud....

