5 Texas Cases To Watch in 2023

By Lauren Castle (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- Texas courts are expected to grapple with a wide variety of high-profile issues in 2023, including a high court dispute over whether the state's primary power grid operator is immune from fraud claims associated with Winter Storm Uri and securities fraud charges against the Lone Star State's attorney general....

