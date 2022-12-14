Insurers Say NOLA Property Owner Can't Dodge Arbitration

By Isaac Monterose (December 14, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- A group of insurers urged a Louisiana federal judge to reject a New Orleans property owner's request to compel discovery in a dispute over hurricane damage coverage, arguing that discovery isn't allowed under the court's streamlined settlement program for hurricane damage claims and the insurance policy's arbitration clause....

