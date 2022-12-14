Immigrant's Spouse Asks 4th Circ. To Revive Stimulus Check Row

By Anna Scott Farrell (December 14, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- An Ohio mother who claimed she was wrongly denied a stimulus check because her husband lacks a Social Security number urged the Fourth Circuit to overturn a decision tossing the case, saying a lower court mistakenly ruled she was trying to stop the collection of taxes....

