Ex-Airgas Employee Says COBRA Suit Should Stay In Fla.

By Emmy Freedman (December 14, 2022, 2:11 PM EST) -- A former Airgas USA employee said a federal judge erred by recommending his suit accusing the chemical company of sending out shoddy continuing benefits coverage statements be moved from Florida to Pennsylvania, arguing that the law invoked in the case is intended to favor workers' venue requests over corporations'....

